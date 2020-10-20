.25 percent earned income tax levy on the ballot for Troy residents

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy City Schools has a .25 percent earned income tax levy on the ballot. If approved, the levy would cost someone who makes $50,000 per year $125 annually.

“We have been good fiscal stewards and its been our goal to push that ask out as far as possible however recently with the COVID pandemic the state cut $1.7 million of our funding in the last 12 months so that has pushed forward our window to have that ask for additional operating dollars,” said Chris Piper, the superintendent Troy City Schools.

The tax would be on earned income tax only, and fund educational needs like the all-day kindergarten program as well as mental and physical support for students.

“We’ve created a great schedule of extra and co-curricular programs for our kids that our families take great advantage of and we have lots of kids involved in. We also have school nurses and counselors in all of our buildings,” Piper said.

Mike Calicoat supports the levy. He has 12 grandkids, five of them attend local schools.

“Anything to help kids now a days. We never had to pay for supplies and things like that when we were kids and now you have to pay for everything to even go to school,” he said. “The teachers are good but we just don’t have the supplies and the money to supply them for the supplies we need and plus they need it for the sports and everything else that we do.”