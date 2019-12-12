25 families in need get Christmas donation from WSU

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN — Wright State University is taking part in a tradition involving giving back and serving Greene County families who need some extra help during the holidays.

“Oh my gosh! It’s so overwhelming to see all of the gifts,” exclaims Monica Schiffler, Public Relations Specialist with Greene County Children’s Services. “We have a bike here, so I’m sure that’s going to make a certain child very excited.”

The donations and gifts were all collected by the group We Serve U.

“Some people, this is their holiday tradition. They really enjoy it. They enjoy giving and adopting the families,” says Joanie Hendricks, Co-Chair of We Serve U at Wright State University.

The presents are heading to 25 families consisting of a total of 80 people in need in Greene County.

“A few are foster families, a few may have experienced, for example, domestic violence,” describes Schiffler. “I’m sure we have a few families that were affected by the tornadoes.”

The Air Force ROTC loaded the gifts into four vans on Thursday to be taken to Greene County Children’s Services where they’ll be distributed.

“The best part of my job. All year long I look forward to this,” admits Schiffler.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s the start of the holidays for me,” says Hendricks.

Wright State University has been giving back to families in need for the holidays for about a decade. We Serve U has been coordinating the effort for about the past five years.

