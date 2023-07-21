DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many cities and villages across the Miami Valley are receiving funding for drinking and wastewater infrastructure projects.
As a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS initiative, grants totaling $135 million will be distributed to help fund projects in 64 of the 88 counties across the state. This includes nearly $24.5 million going to Miami Valley counties.
Around $500 million in grant money has been dispensed for water projects around the state since the program began.
“From the first dollar awarded through this program to now, we’ve made hundreds of transformative investments in the future of our communities,” DeWine said. “Having a strong water infrastructure not only safeguards the health and well-being of our residents, but it makes our neighborhoods more resilient and better prepares local leaders for sustainable economic growth.”
2 NEWS compiled a list of all counties and cities receiving funding to help with their water infrastructure projects.
Drinking Water Infrastructure
|County Name
|City/Village Name
|Grant Amount ($)
|People Benefited
|Butler
|Seven Mile
|$352,000
|519
|Clark
|Enon
|$75,000
|6,800
|Clark
|New Carlisle
|$2,392,041
|5,785
|Clinton
|Blanchester
|$705,090
|250
|Greene, Montgomery
|–
|$5,000,000
|75,096
|Logan
|DeGraff
|$545,050
|1,215
|Miami
|Piqua
|$100,000
|100
|Shelby
|Fort Loramie
|$712,000
|115
|Warren
|Franklin
|$1,550,000
|5,800
Wastewater Infrastructure
|County Name
|City/Village Name
|Grant Amount ($)
|People Benefited
|Auglaize
|–
|$129,000
|60
|Auglaize
|Cridersville
|$725,000
|900
|Butler
|West Chester Twp.
|$267,575
|130
|Logan
|West Liberty
|$150,000
|220
|Miami
|Troy
|$6,000,000
|28,305
|Montgomery
|Union
|$4,683,000
|6,700
|Shelby
|Sidney
|$1,077,407
|8,000
During this fifth round of BUILD grants for water infrastructure projects, Champaign, Darke, Mercer and Preble counties did not receive funding.