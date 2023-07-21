DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many cities and villages across the Miami Valley are receiving funding for drinking and wastewater infrastructure projects.

As a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS initiative, grants totaling $135 million will be distributed to help fund projects in 64 of the 88 counties across the state. This includes nearly $24.5 million going to Miami Valley counties.

Around $500 million in grant money has been dispensed for water projects around the state since the program began.

“From the first dollar awarded through this program to now, we’ve made hundreds of transformative investments in the future of our communities,” DeWine said. “Having a strong water infrastructure not only safeguards the health and well-being of our residents, but it makes our neighborhoods more resilient and better prepares local leaders for sustainable economic growth.”

2 NEWS compiled a list of all counties and cities receiving funding to help with their water infrastructure projects.

Drinking Water Infrastructure

County Name City/Village Name Grant Amount ($) People Benefited Butler Seven Mile $352,000 519 Clark Enon $75,000 6,800 Clark New Carlisle $2,392,041 5,785 Clinton Blanchester $705,090 250 Greene, Montgomery – $5,000,000 75,096 Logan DeGraff $545,050 1,215 Miami Piqua $100,000 100 Shelby Fort Loramie $712,000 115 Warren Franklin $1,550,000 5,800

Wastewater Infrastructure

County Name City/Village Name Grant Amount ($) People Benefited Auglaize – $129,000 60 Auglaize Cridersville $725,000 900 Butler West Chester Twp. $267,575 130 Logan West Liberty $150,000 220 Miami Troy $6,000,000 28,305 Montgomery Union $4,683,000 6,700 Shelby Sidney $1,077,407 8,000

During this fifth round of BUILD grants for water infrastructure projects, Champaign, Darke, Mercer and Preble counties did not receive funding.