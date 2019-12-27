$24,000 check presented to Ronald McDonald House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local McDonald’s owners and customers presented a $24,000 check to the Dayton Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House on Friday.

The money was raised this past summer by selling branded koozies at local McDonald’s restaurants. Dayton McDonald’s and the Ronald McDonald House have been partnering for over 40 years to provide support and comfort to families during difficult times.

“This house is always first in mind for us.” Benny Scott, a local McDonald’s owner/operator said. “The kids. So anytime there is an opportunity to do that, we take advantage of it and look for ways to raise money to continue to help the needs of the house.”

In total, operators throughout Ohio raised over $103,000 across the state through this fundraiser.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.