24-year-old woman killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Preble County.

The crash happened on Northern Road near Asher Road in Somers Township at 4:30 p.m. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said a minivan was traveling west on Northern Road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn. The car then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

There were three people in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and rear-seat passenger were taken to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford with non-life-threatening injuries. The front-seat passenger, Erica Browne, 24, of Camden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.