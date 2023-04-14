DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body that was found in the Great Miami River on Thursday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 24-year old Jacob Llewellyn. Llewellyn was pronounced dead Thursday, April 13 at 8:50 a.m.

On Thursday at around 8:40 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says a city of Dayton worker notified police that a body was floating in the river near Albany St. and South Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

The case is still under investigation by Five Rivers MetroParks.