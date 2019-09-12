24 people evaluated after ammonia exposure in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A total of 24 people were treated by the Sidney Fire Department after an anhydrous ammonia exposure at restaurant in Sidney on Wednesday, the Sidney Fire Department said.

After fire crews were dispatched at 7:26 am Wednesday, employees told fire crews that approximately a third of a pound of anhydrous ammonia leaked due to a broken valve. It leaked for about 15 minutes before being contained by maintenance personnel. After an investigation, fire crews did not detect any dangerous levels of odors or vapors. Nine patients were treated and three were went to Wilson Health for further evaluation.

A second call was made for continued exposure at 9:03 am. Another investigation was done by fire crews and no dangerous levels of odors or vapors were detected. Another 15 patients were treated at the scene, sending one of the 15 to Wilson Health for further evaluation.

The Shelby County EMA was contacted regarding the exposure.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.