DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Twenty four service members will be inducted into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame in May, including some from the Miami Valley.

The 24th annual induction ceremony for The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor Class of 2023 is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public, our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate say.

Those being recognized in the ceremony have gone above and beyond the call of duty and performed heroically in specific combat actions against armed enemies of the United States of America, according to the Ohio Military Hall of Fame.

A full list of inductees can be found here.