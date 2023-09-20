XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Wednesday, Sept. 20 marks 23 years since an F4 tornado hit Xenia, causing extensive damage in its path.

Caught in the debris was 4-year-old James Edwards. 2 NEWS is catching up with Edwards — now 27 years old — to hear his story.

In 2000, an F4 tornado touched down, taking an 8-9 mile path through Greene County. It caused damage to buildings, fields and several homes.

Edwards said it was a normal Wednesday. He went to church with his family and was over in the barn with his sister. He said he went back to the church to use the restroom and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital surrounded by family.

Edwards had been found by his pastor under the debris of a brick wall with a broken arm. He was taken to the hospital by CareFlight.

Edwards said, “God was calling me home. You know, I’m at his house. I’m on his, you know, on his ground. And here I am, you know, he saved me. And I don’t know, I just kind of look at him as a savior. And I’m glad he found me that day and was able to give me out to Miami Valley and rescue me.”