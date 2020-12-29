23-year-old man indicted for Harrison Twp. rape, robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday that Katrell William McMurtry, 23, has been indicted on counts in connection to the robbery and rape of a 27-year-old woman.

Heck said on Friday, Nov. 13, the victim went to an apartment on Northcutt Place in Harrison Township. McMurtry invited her into the apartment, then raped her at knifepoint and took her jacket and cellphone.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McMurtry for:

Four counts of rape

One count of kidnapping for sexual activity

One count of aggravated robbery

Two counts of kidnapping

Heck said it is believed McMurtry may have sexually assaulted additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick O’Connell at (937) 890-3430.

A warrant has been issued for McMurtry’s arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.