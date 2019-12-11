23-year-old Dayton man indicted for murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 23-year-old Dayton man has been indicted for the shooting another man to death back in August.

On the night of August 14, 2019, Dayton Police responded to the scene of a single car crash in the 1600 block of Needmore Road.

Upon arrival, they found a severely injured man named Matthew Aalim inside the car.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where it was learned that he had been shot in the back of the head.

Aalim succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation indicated that Marvin Marcellis Herron, in a separate vehicle, had fired the fatal shot.

He was indicted Wednesday for:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

The murder and felonious assault charges include 3-year and 5-year firearm specifications because the defendant fired his weapon from a moving vehicle.

The discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises count includes a 3-year firearm specification.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on December 17, 2019.

