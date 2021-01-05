22-year-old man arrested in connection to Hamilton homicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hamilton Police arrested a 22-year-old Harrison man, in connection to the death of Darrian K. Shamel, 22, of Hamilton.

On June 2, 2020, police were called to the 700 block of Charlton Court on reports of a shooting at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found Shamel shot. He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he later died.

The suspect was later arrested at his Hamilton County home.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

