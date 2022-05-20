SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on several warrants in Hamilton County has been arrested after leading police on a chase across three counties.

The Sidney Police Department said that the 22-year-old driver has been booked into the Shelby County jail on several charges.

The incident began when an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda traveling north on I-75 without a registration. The car also had dark tinted windows. According to a release by the Sidney Police Department, the officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda refused to pull over.

Police followed the Honda off I-75 north at mile marker 92, then back onto the southbound lanes. The car managed to dodge several sets of stop sticks as officers continued their pursuit, Sidney PD said.

Finally, the car hit a set of stop sticks set up by the Ohio State Highway Patrol near the exit for Needmore Road. Police said the car took the exit, where the driver and passenger exited the car and went prone on the ground.

The car, which was still in gear, rolled down an embankment, the release said. No injuries were reported.

Police said that the driver was wanted for several outstanding warrants out of Hamilton County. The release also said that suspected narcotics were found in the driver’s possession.