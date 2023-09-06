BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after reportedly drowning in Butler County.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers were called to Antenen Nature Preserve on Treiber Road in St. Clair Township on Tuesday, Sept. 5. It is believed a 21-year-old male went fishing and swimming in Four Mile Creek, when he reportedly did not resurface after diving into the water.

“Personnel were able to pull the man from the water, but lifesaving measures

were unsuccessful,” a release said.

The man has not yet been identified, since the man’s family members have yet to be notified.