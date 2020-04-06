21-Flag salute in Town Towers Neighborhood symbolizes unity through pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-flag salute lines Xenia Avenue in the Twin Towers Neighborhood. The neighborhood association chose to put them up early after hearing a request from Governor Mike DeWine to fly American flags high.

Leslie Sheward, neighborhood association president, said the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on the Twin Towers Neighborhood.

“Our neighborhood is a very social neighborhood. We have our neighborhood school. We had to cancel our Easter egg hunt,” she said.

This is the second year the neighborhood American flags are up. It took almost an entire day to put them up last spring. The work was was much quicker work this year.

“(In) two hours, they all were up, hanging and flying with pride,” said Zied Zamara, he heads up the association’s flag brigade.

The work couldn’t be done without help from neighbors.

Zamara said,”Every flag you see was donated with help from people in our neighborhood. We thank them a lot and now it’s time for everybody just to enjoy them.”

They’re already getting a response. Zamara said he heard horns honking and saw people wave while the flags went up. It’s a feeling they’re hoping to spread.

“Each flag represents every citizen of this Twin Tower area, Dayton, Ohio and America,” Zamara said.

With all the difficulties people in the community are facing, Sheward hopes these flags give people a sense of calm and patriotism.

“The light at the end of the tunnel, it will show. It will come. It will shine as high as those flags,” Zamara said.

These flags weren’t planned to be up until May. Whether people live in the Twin Towers neighborhood or not, the hope is to spread positivity.

“(We want to) Give people a little sign of hope, joy and brightness in their life instead of all the disparity and uncertainty,” Sheward said.

Even if you dont have a flag to wave- they say simple acts of encouragement can go a long way.

“Get some chalk. Write inspirational messages of hope on the sidewalk,” Sheward said.

For now, they’re staying optimistic.

“We still have our hope our spirits high, like always, and we look forward to the end of what we go through now,” Zamara said.