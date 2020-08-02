20th Annual African American Wellness Walk moves online for two week event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health is hosting its 20th Annual African American Wellness Walk as a two week virtual event starting Aug. 3 and going until Aug. 14.

According to the medical network, the walk was established in 2000 to “raise awareness and combat the hearth health disparities for African Americans.” The event was traditionally held on Juneteenth but the pandemic pushed it back until August.

Premier Health is inviting the community to partake in daily 30 minute walks, as well as a 8.46 mile walk or run in honor of George Floyd. Those that complete the latter will receive a shout-out at the Aug. 15 Post-Race Virtual Party.

Those interested in participating can click here to read more and sign up.