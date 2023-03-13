DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The start of spring is also the beginning of construction season, and the Ohio Department of Transportation will be busy in the Miami Valley this year, including construction on an intersection along US 35.

ODOT District 7 and 8 highlighted around 200 projects in southwest Ohio worth about $550 million to improve the safety of the roadway.

Of those, one of the biggest projects is the Valley/Trebein Road and US 35 intersection. Construction has begun and will cost just over $40 million dollars, removing the intersection and constructing an overpass that will help with serious crashes.

Stephanie Goff, the Greene County Engineer said, “This is very important. This is a high crash location.”

She continued saying, “Unfortunately, the types of crashes that happen there are typically those trucks versus car, which are the worst type of outcome, so this will eliminate those types of crashes.”

The overpass will also relieve another issue that occurs during peak driving hours.

“Sometimes on Treiben we’ll experience backups all the way up to Dayton-Xenia [Road]. Sometimes we will experience it back up the ramp, but with significant congestion, when we have a crash that occurs there.”

ODOT said that this would not be possible without the collaboration of the county, city of Beavercreek, and the state, and want to remind motorists to be aware of potential lane closures and shifts.

Tammy Campbell, District Deputy Director Region 8 ODOT said, “Slow down. If you can move over. If you can’t move over, then slow down. Please be aware of what’s going on as you move through any work zone. But also, please put down the distractions. your phone mostly.”

The project is expected to be completed by October of 2025.