SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — An event featuring a variety of area businesses has once again returned to Warren County.

The largest expo in Warren County, 2023 Hometown Expo’s “That Spring Thing” has returned for the businesses and community to come out on Saturday, March 18 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Springboro’s website confirms the location will be Springboro High School at 1675 South Main Street in Springboro.

Attendees interested in visiting the event are more than welcome to attend, since the Springboro Chamber of Commerce says on the event page the event is free and open to the public.

More than 200 businesses will be set up and in attendance ready to speak with you. Multiple businesses have announced that they are planning on being there or are already set up for people to come and shop local within the Springboro and surrounding area community. A few of the businesses that have made announcements on social media include ARTfest on Main, Biggby Coffee Springboro, Frios Gourmet Pops, K&W Drive-In and so many more.

People will have the opportunity to enter to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes, along with the grand prize.

If you are new to the area or in search of an alternative or new professional, Springboro Chamber says you can “Find a doctor, an attorney, an insurance agent, an electrician and more all in one day.”

If you would like to visit the Expo, you have until Saturday at 3 p.m.