DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the Air Force is celebrating 100 years of memorializing military flight.

While the Air Force itself is only 75 years old, the U.S. military has been in flight for far longer. This museum began in 1923 as an engineering study collection. Today, it is the world’s largest military aviation museum and a world-renowned center for air and space power technology.

To celebrate this milestone year, the museum will have several special exhibits throughout 2023.

Survival: The Exhibition – Begins February 18 – May 7

Discover Steampunk – Begins September 24 – December 10

Enlisted Force Exhibit –

Centennial Exhibit – Opens May 20

Search and Rescue – Late 2023

The museum will also hold a variety of events during the year for family fun of all ages.

Monthly Gallery Features – Monthly event

“Fitness Under the Wings” – Every Saturday in January, guests can take a free yoga class or get their steps in with a walk through aviation history. Register online here.

Micro Drone Races – Feb. 24 – 26

Kite Week – During this week in March, guests can fly their own kites from the front lawn of the museum.

Easter Egg Hunt – April 8

Planes, Trains and Automobiles model event – Late Summer

Troops and Treats – October 28

For more information on upcoming events, visit the museum website here.