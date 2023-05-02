DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 Dayton Greek Festival has been canceled, but there’s still a way to get traditional Greek goodies this year.

According to a Facebook post, the Dayton Greek Festival was unable to overcome the challenges it faced in planning the September event.

Although there won’t be a festival, those still looking to get some traditional Greek food can place an order for the Spring Drive Thru taking place May 5-7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North in Dayton.

The drive-thru is preorder only. Click here to place your order.