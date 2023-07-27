DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are one day away from the 2023 Dayton Celtic Festival! Here is everything you need to know before you go.

Over the festival’s three days, you’ll find traditional Irish music, dancing and culture, all within the grounds of RiverScape MetroPark. But whether you’re going for the beverages or the music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Celtic Fest — and the best part: free admission!

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the 2023 Dayton Celtic Festival?

The Dayton Celtic Festival will take place over three days: Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.

The hours are:

Friday: 5:30-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Directions and Parking

The festival will take place at 111 E. Monument Ave. between Patterson Boulevard and North Jefferson Street. Patterson Boulevard, Monument Avenue and St. Clair Street will all be closed.

There will be two parking garages available: one at 110 N. Main St. and another at 403 Water St.

Handicapped parking will be available at parking meters along the perimeter of the festival grounds. Additional handicapped parking will be available at the Water Street Parking Garage.

Additional parking options can be found here.

If you plan to use Uber or Lyft, use the east side of Patterson Boulevard near the First Street intersection as the pickup location.

A shuttle will also be running between the Dublin Pub and the festival grounds.

Food and Beverages at the Dayton Celtic Festival

Just like last year, all beverage sales at the festival will operate on a cashless system. Square terminals will be located at all beverage stations and will accept credit and debit cards, Apply Pay and Google Pay.

Food and merchandise locations will accept cash and some may accept debit and credit cards.

Due to insurance limitations, the new DORA expansion will not include the area of the Celtic Festival for this weekend. Attendees will be asked to consume or dispose of any drinks in DORA cups before entering the festival area.

What is the schedule for musical acts at the Dayton Celtic Festival?

Music will be spread across three different stages: the United Irish Main Stage, the WDTN Traditional Stage and the Key Ads Stage

Friday – United Irish Main Stage

6-7:20 p.m.: Socks in the Frying Pan (Ireland)

7:50-9:10 p.m.: Doolin’ (France)

9:40-11 p.m.: Gaelic Storm

Friday – WDTN Traditional Stage

6-7 p.m.: The Drowsy Lads

7:20-8:20 p.m.: Davy Holt (Scotland)

8:40-9:40 p.m.: The Fitzgeralds (Canada)

10-11 p.m.: Boxing Banjo (Ireland)

Friday – Key Ads Stage

6-6:30 p.m.: McGovern Irish Dance

7-7:30 p.m.: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

8-9:15 p.m.: Father Son and Friends

9:45-11 p.m.: Dulahan

Saturday – United Irish Main Stage

Noon-1:10 p.m.: The Fitzgeralds (Canada)

1:30-2:40 p.m.: Doolin’ (France)

3:10-4:10 p.m.: The Drowsy Lads

4:30-5:40 p.m.: Boxing Banjo (Ireland)

6:00-7:20 p.m.: Socks in the Frying Pan (Ireland)

7:40-9:00 p.m.: Doolin’ (France)

9:30-11 p.m.: Gaelic Storm

Saturday – WDTN Traditional Stage

Noon-1:20 p.m.: Boxing Banjo (Ireland)

1:50-3:10 p.m.: Davy Holt (Scotland)

3:40-5 p.m.: The Fitzgeralds (Canada)

5:30-7 p.m.: Davy Holt (Scotland)

7:30-9:00pm The Drowsy Lads

9:30-11 p.m.: Socks in the Frying Pan (Ireland)

Saturday – Key Ads Stage

Noon-1:10 p.m.: Jameson’s Folly

1:30-2 p.m.: Celtic Academy Adults

2:20-2:50 p.m.: Miami Valley Pipes & Drums

3:15-3:45 p.m.: Dwyer Irish Dance

4:10-4:40 p.m.: McGovern Irish Dance

5-5:30 p.m.: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

6-7:15 p.m.: The Rice Brothers

7:45-9 p.m.: Father Son and Friends

9:30-10:50 p.m.: Dulahan

Sunday – United Irish Main Stage

10–11:30 a.m.: Irish Gaelic Mass

Noon-1:40 p.m.: Doolin’ (France)

2:10-3:50 p.m.: Boxing Banjo (Ireland)

4:30-6 p.m.: Gaelic Storm

Sunday – WDTN Traditional Stage

Noon-1:10 p.m.: Davy Holt (Scotland)

1:30-2:40 p.m.: The Drowsy Lads

3-4:40 p.m.: Socks in the Frying Pan (Ireland)

5-6 p.m.: The Fitzgeralds (Canada)

Sunday – Key Ads Stage

Noon-12:30 p.m.: McGovern Irish Dance

1-1:30 p.m.: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

2-2:30 p.m.: Dwyer Irish Dance

3-4:30 p.m.: Dulahan

4:50-6 p.m.: Father Son and Friends

For a detailed schedule of entertainment and culture workshops, click here.

5K/10K Run/Walk

On Saturday, July 29, at 9:30 a.m., you can participate in either a 5K or 10K run/walk. Each race will begin and end on the Great Miami River Recreation Trail near RiverScape MetroPark.

The race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and shirts may still be available.

Registration is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K.

For more information about the race, click here.

WDTN 2 NEWS at the Dayton Celtic Festival

Once again, you’ll find the 2 NEWS crew at the Celtic Festival this year. Spin the wheel, win a prize or just come and say hello to your favorite on-air team members!

(WDTN Photo)

For more information about the Dayton Celtic Festival, click here.