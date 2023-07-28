DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Held in honor of famous marksman and Darke County native Annie Oakley, the Annie Oakley Festival officially begins today!

The festival takes place at the south end of the Darke County Fairgrounds from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30 and admission is free.

On Friday and Saturday, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will feature the Miss Annie Oakley Contest, Annie’s Memorial Shoot, the Little Miss and Mister Contest, a car show, the Kiddie Tractor Pull, small dog races and more. For a full schedule of events, click here.

For more information about the Annie Oakley Festival, click here.