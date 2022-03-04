WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Air Force said it will be increasing its prices for its annual marathon.

The Air Force Marathon will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Health & Fitness Expo will be at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 16.

The price increase for the marathon events ranges from $3 to $20. According to a release, prices for the full marathon will increase by $5, the half marathon by $10, and the 10K and 5K by $5. The Tailwind Trot is currently $15 and will increase to $18.

The full marathon and half marathon Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series will now be $170 and the Marathon Relay will cost $200. Discounts are available for military.

WPAFB said the price increase will take place March 6, but you can register for a race before that time.

You can also participate in the race virtually. Runners will have to complete their selected race between September 1-30.

For more information on the race weekend, you can visit www.usafmarathon.com.