2021 Sugar Maple Festival canceled due to pandemic restrictions

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — Officials organizing the 42nd Sugar Maple Festival announced that after several weeks of working with the Greene County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health, it has been cancelled.

The festival could not obtain the necessary permits required to proceed with the festival due to the restrictions put in place by the pandemic.

Along with 2021s cancellation, organizers also announced that they will be back April 22 through April 24, 2022.

