Dayton Air Show moves to drive-in format

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Air Show officials announced Wednesday that the 2021 show on July 10 and 11 will be in a drive-in format.

Officials said the show will convert its spectator area to a drive-in theater-type parking lot. Guests will be able to purchase 20’ x 20’ private viewing areas and use half the area to park their car and the other half to view the show in a tailgate fashion.

This year’s headlining attraction will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Thunderbirds in 2021 and introduce this incredible drive-in show to Dayton,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees. “This new format is safe and will bring the utmost in convenience to our guests. It will be a first for Dayton and our fans are going to love it!”

Ticket prices start at $99 for up to 6 guests for general admission. Platinum viewing areas in the front row for 6 guests start at $199.

2021 drive-in tickets are on sale now at the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com.