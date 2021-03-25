2021 Americana Festival to be held July 5

CENTERVILLE-WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Officials with the Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival announced that the 2021 Americana Festival will be held on July 5.

“With Governor Dewine’s announcement that he will remove COVID-related health guidelines once the State reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people, the recent positive trends in the number of COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out to more the country’s population, we have made the decision to begin preparation for this year’s festival,” officials posted to their website.

Those interested are asked to check the Americana Festival’s website for updates in the coming weeks.

This comes after the 2020 Americana Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

