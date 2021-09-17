2021 Air Force Marathon participant packets ready for pick up

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Race packets and premiums are available for pick up for virtual participants of the 25th Air Force Marathon

Participants can pick up packets outside the Air Park by the C-17 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Friday, Sept. 17, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Packets will include the runner’s official race shirt, commemorative patch, race bib, finisher towel and finisher medal(s).

“We are excited that we are still finding a way to connect with our participants,” said Brandon Hough, director of the Air Force Marathon. “We encourage all of our registered participants to go for a run on any of the areas wonderful 350 miles of interconnected trails and swing by before or after to get their gear!”

Authorization forms are available online for those who need someone else to pick their packets up. The form should be completed and presented with a copy of the virtual participant ID, as well as the authorized persons ID.

If a runner fails to pickup their packet, it will be mailed to them in October.

Spots are still open for those interested in participating in the 2021 Air Force Marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot, Relay and both Fly!Flight!Win! Challenge series. To register, click here.