2021 Air Force Marathon canceled for 2nd year, will be held virtually instead

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — For the second year in a row, the Air Force Marathon will be done virtually due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Miami Valley and across Ohio.

The marathon was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, but the decision to transition into a virtual event was made to protect all of the people involved — 20,000 participants, volunteers and guests.

“We have watched, wrestled, and worked continuously over the past few weeks to determine how to best execute the marathon this year,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander. “To ensure the health and safety of all participants due to the continued high transmission rate of COVID-19 within our surrounding communities, we have decided to transition to a virtual event.”

This year’s marathon would have marked the 25th annual event, with 11,000 runners from all 50 states and other countries participating.

Brandon Hough, director of the Air Force Marathon, said that he feels just as disappointed as everyone else, but the bigger picture is the safety of everyone involved.

“Similar to last year we will have a virtual option and we’d love to have everyone participate,” said Hough. “For many of you, running with us virtually was just as powerful as this event is to celebrate the Air Force birthday and honor those who gave all in service to our country.”

Organizers say there will be a number of options available from running virtually, even a choice to defer or request a refund. Those details will be released in the coming days.

For more information about the Air Force Marathon, click here, or visit its Facebook here.