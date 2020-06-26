2020 Tour de Donut, Donut Jam canceled due to COVID-19

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Tour de Donut and the Donut Jam are canceled due to the pandemic.

Tour de Donut was scheduled for August 29, and Donut Jam for August 28 and August 29.

Organizers say the events involve a lot of moving parts and people travel from all over the country to participate. The decision was made with the intent of keeping the Miami County community and residents safe.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of our riders, runners, volunteers, and Miami County residents is our top priority right now,” said Roger Bowersock, Tour de Donut event owner. “We are excited to begin planning for 2021 to bring the Donut back bigger and better than ever.”

For 2021, the Tour de Donut will take place on August 28, with the Donut Jam set for August 27 and August 28.

Registrations purchased for this year will still be honored at the 2021 event.