2020 online property values now online in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, Ohio (WDTN) – In Montgomery County, property owners are now able to check their final property values from 2020.

These new values come as a result of Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith’s final 2020 property reappraisal, and were put online after a stamp of approval from the Ohio Department of Taxation on December 31st.

Along with viewing online, property owners will also get a written notice of their final property values in the mail at the end of January. For residential property owners, their final property value is different than the tentative values from last summer. The county’s proposal for residential values was rejected by The Department of Taxation, and required a greater increase of 15.5%.

Property owners have the option to appeal the new property value they’ve been given with the Montgomery County Board of Revision. The period for filing these appeals began on January 1st, and ends March 31.

Once a property owner has filed an appeal with the Board of Revision, they can make a case for a change in their property value that will be scheduled later this year. These hearings will continue to be via Zoom video or telephone throughout 2021 due to the pandemic.

If you’re a Montgomery County property owner and would like to view your final 2020 property values online head to www.mcrealestage.org.

Below are some ways members of the public can file a Board of Revision appeal:

Online at www.mcbor.org

Email at BOR@mcohio.org

By mail to 451 W. Third St., 3rd Floor, Dayton, OH, 45422

For questions on the 2020 property reappraisal or Board of Revision, people are encouraged to contact the Auditor’s Office at 937-225-4326.