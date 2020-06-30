2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020, officials announced Tuesday.

Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that it would not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“This is a disappointing day for many. We have worked very hard during the off-season to make the 21st season of Dragons Baseball a great one here at Day Air Ballpark. However, the safety of our community, fans, players, and our staff is paramount,” noted Dayton Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. “There are still many unknowns moving forward on large mass gatherings, but we will work tirelessly to ensure that when you come to Day Air Ballpark, not only will it be fun, affordable, and exciting –what you have come to know and love about Dragons baseball for the last 20 years – but also very safe.”

The Dragons will reach out to all season ticket holders, suite lease holders, group leaders, hospitality renters, and single game buyers with their options. This information will be distributed via postal correspondence, the Dragons website, and will be posted on all Dragons social media locations in roughly two weeks.