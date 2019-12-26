2020 legislation focuses on elections, teachers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Concerns over election tampering have been a top issue across the country. Here in Ohio, Senate Bill 52 creates a civilian cyber security reserve forces.

The reserve forces will be part of the Ohio National Guard will be tasked with detecting and countering cyber attacks on elections systems. They’ll also be able to train departments on best practices for cyber defense. And the bill requires more audits of local elections.

In his testimony of the bill, Secretary of State Frank Larose said, “Heading into the 2020 presidential election, it’s important we build on our past work as a state to ensure our elections remain secure and accessible for all of Ohio’s registered voters.”

This bill takes effect January 24.

Taking effect February 5 is Senate Bill 26. It allows for income tax deduction for certain out-of-pocket teacher expenses.

Teachers taking part in professional development or buying classroom supplies will be able to deduct up to $250 on state taxes.

This would come on top of what teachers can claim in their federal taxes.

In her testimony, bill sponsor Sen Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) said SB26 “helps recognize the financial sacrifices made by educators to purchase

Needed classroom supplies and to pursue professional development that benefits their students.”

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Task Force will also be implemented in February 2020. That bill is the state’s attempt to gain a handle on Ohio’s aging population.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.