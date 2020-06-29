Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

2020 Dayton Blues Festival canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Blues Festival has officially been canceled for 2020.

City officials made the announcement Monday, saying that the event originally set for July 12 at Levitt Pavilion will not be rescheduled.

No immediate announcement was made regarding the Dayton Funk and Reggae Festivals, with city officials simply saying “watch for updates.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS