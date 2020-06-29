DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Blues Festival has officially been canceled for 2020.
City officials made the announcement Monday, saying that the event originally set for July 12 at Levitt Pavilion will not be rescheduled.
No immediate announcement was made regarding the Dayton Funk and Reggae Festivals, with city officials simply saying “watch for updates.”
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Price set for COVID drug remdesivir
- Daybreak Dayton building new drop-in center for at-risk youth
- 2020 Dayton Blues Festival canceled
- Pets & the Pandemic: Easing back-to-work anxiety
- Storm Team 2 Forecast