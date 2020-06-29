2020 Dayton Blues Festival canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A local nonprofit is setting out to serve homeless youth by upgrading one of their spaces from cute and quaint, to large and accommodating. Daybreak Dayton, an organization committed to helping at-risk and homeless youth, is expanding their drop-in center.

Resources offered at the new facility will prepare 18 to 24-year-old clients with skills that will help them get and keep jobs, find permanent housing and achieve financial independence. Chief Development Officer at Daybreak, Joan Schiml, said the organization was already serving a large number of youth in the area, but the expansion will allow them to meet an even greater need in the community.