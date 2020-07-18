2020 CultureFest canceled due to pandemic concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield’s annual CultureFest event is canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic.

The festival is normally held each September on the City Hall Plaza to celebrate unity through diversity in the community. The event features live entertainment, vendors, and cultural foods.

“As we continue through the summer, we are continually faced with many unknowns and changing recommendations related to COVID-19. It is impossible to know where we will be in September, when we would traditionally gather to celebrate Springfield’s diverse culture and heritage,” said Shannon Meadows, City of Springfield Director of Community Development. “CultureFest has been supported by the generosity of individuals and businesses throughout our community since it was first presented 24 years ago. This year, we are unable to coordinate the fundraising and manage the logistics it takes to present CultureFest to our community due to COVID-19. Additionally, we believe it is of the utmost importance to protect the health and safety of our entire community.”

Officials plan to work with community partners over the coming months to find alternative ways to celebrate “the diverse culture that defines Springfield’s heritage in a healthy and socially responsible manner.”

Organizers say they plan to hold the traditional event in 2021.