2020 Bremenfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BREMEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bremenfest has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“After considering all the rules and regulations that will play a part in this event, our committee has decided that for the health and safety of our community, it would be in the best interest to cancel. This was a very difficult decision and we hope everyone understands,” organizers said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

The Bremenfest Committee has reached out to the 2020 Pumpkinfest committee to offer assistance with their event, if they are able to have one.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS