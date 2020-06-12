2020 Bremenfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW BREMEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Bremenfest has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“After considering all the rules and regulations that will play a part in this event, our committee has decided that for the health and safety of our community, it would be in the best interest to cancel. This was a very difficult decision and we hope everyone understands,” organizers said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

The Bremenfest Committee has reached out to the 2020 Pumpkinfest committee to offer assistance with their event, if they are able to have one.