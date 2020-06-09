2020 Air Force Marathon canceled, being held virtually instead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2020 Air Force Marathon in-person events scheduled for Sept. 17 to Sept. 19 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

For those participants who are currently registered, the Air Force Marathon team has developed three options to choose from.

Participants will be contacted via email with the necessary steps to take.

The options include participating virtually, gifting the registration to an Airman for 2021 or deferring to a future year.

Participants who have registered virtually will not need to take any action.  There is still time to sign up to participate in the virtual events for those who haven’t.

To read the full release from the Air Force Marathon team click here.

