2019’s top trending Halloween costumes

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Every October means a new year of classic costumes and some new favorites.

Google released its 2019 Frightgeist search results, showing the 100 most widely searched Halloween costumes.

The top 20 search terms for costumes people searched for this year include the popular movie It, witch, dinosaur, Spider-Man, Descendants, clown, Fortnite, Chucky, 1980s, unicorn, rabbit, pirate, mouse, Harley Quinn, superhero, Toy Story, princess, doll and mermaid.

These results, pulled from the top 500 costume searches, used Google Trends to compile the list.

According to a variety of online sites, other popular trends include:

“Strangers Things” costumes; especially the main characters Steve, Hopper, and Eleven, portrayed by actress Millie Bobby Brown

Video game Fortnite costumes and accessories are most searched online, including Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head.

Although it ended in 2013, NBC’s “The Office” is still trending on sites. Popular choices include Dwight and Jim-related costumes.

“Hocus Pocus” character costumes have risen in popularity with groups of women searching for ensemble costumes.

Due to the worldwide phenomenon, many kids have requested Baby Shark costumes; many included their entire families in matching costumes.

Batman characters remain highly popular, especially Batman, Joker, and Catwoman.

The employees at Foy’s Halloween Stores in Fairborn have seen all the trends change over their 90 years of doing business.

Employees said there is always the same demands each year and some of the classic characters remain highly requested.

They also said that each year brings new trends and costume ideas from customers around the area. According to employees, more customers are coming in each year looking for higher quality, detail-oriented costumes rather than the cheaper counterparts.

This year, popular movies such as “It Pt. 2” and “Joker” being recently released in theaters helped lead to an increased demand for killer clown characters and makeup. The manager of the Foy’s Costume Store said the demand for It’s Pennywise the Clown costume is the major standout of the season for her.

“All the horror guys still sell,” said owner Michael Foy, referring to popular movie slashers such as Freddie Krueger, Jason, and Michael Myers. Foy said Myers is the highest selling mask in the world and there are more versions of his mask than any other.

Halloween spending in 2019 is projected to reach $8.8 billion with holiday celebrants spending an average of $86.27 to partake in events, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. This is a slight decrease from last year’s record of $9 billion and average spending of $86.79.

According to Michael Foy, local interest in the holiday has only increased as the years progress and he is excited to see where the future leads.

“Halloween gets bigger every year, it’s amazing,” said Foy. “We could have ten stores.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.