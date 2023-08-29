DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the murder of a Miamisburg teen in 2018.

On Tuesday, Chaz Gillilan, 34, was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 30 years, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Noah Kinser, 18, was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2018, when armed individuals entered his apartment to commit a robbery. During the robbery, shots were fired, which struck two victims.

Kinser died from his injuries. The other shooting victim, a female who at the time was 14 years old, was shot in the hand, through her face and in her chest.

The assailants then fled the apartment.

Gillilan, Jason Churchill, Dante English and Daniel Simone were indicted in 2019 on multiple counts in connection to the robbery and shootings.