20,000 ducks will drop tonight at URS’ 17th Rubber Duck Regatta

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — United Rehabilitation Services’ 17th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta, presented by Synchrony, is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight when the gates to the Dixie Twin Drive-in will open for guests.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers adapted the event to allow for social distancing by having photographer Andy Snow provide drone footage of the actual Regatta as it happens.

Those attending will get a bird’s-eye view of 20,000 ducks being dropped into the Great Miami River from the safety of their vehicles.

The evenings will begin with:

7 p.m. — Gates open

8:15 p.m. — Program begins

8:30 p.m. — Virtual drop of 2000 ducks

8:45 p.m. — Live announcement of winners

Winners of the Regatta will receive the following awards:

1st Place : A 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on beautiful Norris Lake, compliments of Aquaknox Marine

: A 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on beautiful Norris Lake, compliments of Aquaknox Marine 2nd Place : $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card

: $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card 3rd Place : $1,000 Watson’s gift card

: $1,000 Watson’s gift card 4th Place : $1,000 gift card for swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School

: $1,000 gift card for swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School 5th Place : $500 gift card to Target

: $500 gift card to Target 6th Place: Cane’s for a year from Dayton-area Raising Cane’s

All of the proceeds from this event go to programs vital to URS’ programs that support children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities. Click here to learn more.