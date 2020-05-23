Live Now
200 seniors to graduate in backyard ceremony

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 200 seniors from schools around the Dayton-area will be celebrating their graduation in a backyard ceremony Saturday, May 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carl’s Body Shop owner Matt Miller wanted to build a stage for his daughter in his backyard for graduation after seeing something similar on Facebook. With the help of Stump Photography, Miller was able to get over 200 seniors to attend.

His 25-acre farm will play host to students from:

  • Beavercreek
  • Carroll
  • Wayne
  • Xenia
  • Centerville
  • Tipp
  • Dunbar
  • Greene County Career Center
  • Tecumseh
  • Springboro
  • Belmont
  • Summit Academy
  • Trotwood
  • Vandalia
  • Miamisburg
  • Fairmont
  • Fairborn

Only a few students from each school will be present during the ceremony and will follow social distancing guidelines.

