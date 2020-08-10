20 staff members quarantined after 14 Oakwood Village residents test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials on Monday confirmed to 2 NEWS that 14 residents of Oakwood Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clark County Combined Health District says in addition to those cases, seven staff members have tested positive as well. 20 staff members are now in quarantine and are either asymptomatic or a close contact of a known positive case.

The facility has reached out to the Ohio Department of Health to fill those positions in order to ensure they have enough staff members on hand to care for their residents.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS