20 staff members quarantined after 14 Oakwood Village residents test positive for COVID-19

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials on Monday confirmed to 2 NEWS that 14 residents of Oakwood Village have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Clark County Combined Health District says in addition to those cases, seven staff members have tested positive as well. 20 staff members are now in quarantine and are either asymptomatic or a close contact of a known positive case.

The facility has reached out to the Ohio Department of Health to fill those positions in order to ensure they have enough staff members on hand to care for their residents.