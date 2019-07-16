20 cats abandoned at Humane Society in 24 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says that 20 cats have been abandoned at their facility in the past 24 hours.

At 8 am Monday, a Humane Society worker was greeted by two litters of kittens abandoned at the front entrance. One crate had a mother and three kittens inside, while the other contained six kittens that were covered in fleas and very sick.

It is unclear how long the carriers sat outside in the heat, waiting to be discovered. There was no food or water left for them inside.

After an hour passes, the facility’s lawn care company found a mother cat and her six 4-week-old kittens set loose in the dog park on site.

Tuesday morning, one of the Humane Society’s veterinarians found a note rolled up in a fence at their back gate. An eyewitness stated they saw someone throw two loose cats into the dog park. They tried to catch them but were unsuccessful.

One of those cats, a juvenile, was caught fairly quickly, but the second one remains on the loose.

Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton

“We never want to see an animal abandoned at the shelter,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “We understand there are circumstances when pet owners are no longer able to care for their animals and we want to help them, but abandoning animals is not the way to do it. Leaving animals loose or in carriers, especially in this heat, can not only be dangerous, but life-threatening. If you have an animal that you need to turn in, please call us and work through the proper channels. It is best for you and for your pet.”

Officials say that when you factor in food, supplies, medicine, veterinary care, shelters, spay or neuter surgeries, microchipping, and other resources, the shelter is expecting to spend $3,087.62 for the care of these 20 cats to prepare them to enter their adoption program.

If you would like to make a donation toward the care of these cats, click here.

