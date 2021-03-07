2-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 2-year-old is in serious condition after being shot Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 1900 block of Gant Avenue before midnight on reports of a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the child was brought to Children’s Hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition.

This incident is under investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them if you have any information on the incident.