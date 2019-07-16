2-year-old drowns in family pool in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 2-year-old boy accidentally drowned in his family’s swimming pool, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Crews were called to a home in the 7400 block of Gettysburg Webster Road for an unresponsive child who was not breathing on Friday, July 12. Neighbors were administering CPR when emergency crews arrived.

The child was transported via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died Monday.

An investigation concluded that the child walked out of the family’s residence and entered the pool without his mother’s knowledge. When the mother discovered the child, he was floating in the pool.

The mother was unable to locate a working cell phone so she took the child to a neighbor’s house for help.

No charges will be filed.

