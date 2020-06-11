2-year-old dies in accident involving golf cart

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A 2-year-old is dead after a golf cart accident in Miami County.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Pleasant Hill Fire & Medics, responded around 11:50 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Stitcher Road for reports that a 2-year-old was ejected from a golf cart.

When authorities arrived, the 2-year-old was found non-responsive and not breathing. CPR was administered and the child was flown via CareFlight to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton, where the child later died.

Initial investigation indicates that the child was sitting in the golf cart while his grandfather was driving on the property of the family residence. The family dog ran into the path of the golf cart and the grandfather swerved and hit the brakes to avoid hitting the dog. The child fell from the golf cart and struck his head on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no evidence of alcohol or drug use and that the investigation is ongoing.