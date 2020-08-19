2 wanted in connection with deadly Dayton shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Perry Thompson and Todjanaye Smith web

Photo: Dayton Police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

An arrest warrant for murder is active against Perry Thompson, 24, who is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Kyron Cannady, on August 9 on Salem Avenue. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives believe he may be traveling with Tod’janaye Smith, 20, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS