2 wanted in connection with deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for two individuals wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
An arrest warrant for murder is active against Perry Thompson, 24, who is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Kyron Cannady, on August 9 on Salem Avenue. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Detectives believe he may be traveling with Tod’janaye Smith, 20, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
