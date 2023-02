RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Riverside.

According to police, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. on Airway Road and Woodman Drive.

Police reported that one person had to be extricated from a vehicle and was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

