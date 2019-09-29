2-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital

A car involved in a crash at Clement Avenue and W. Stewart Street in Dayton on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kris Sproles)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Dayton.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the the intersection of Clement Avenue and W. Stewart Street. A car and a van were involved in the crash.

The car ended up the front yard of a nearby house. The van crashed through a fence and ended up next to a nearby apartment building.

A van involved in a crash at Clement Avenue and W. Stewart Street in Dayton on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kris Sproles)

Police say there were three people, including a toddler in the van. A woman was driving the black car involved in the crash.

According to police, all four people were taken to local hospitals. Authorities did not released any conditions on the people involved in the crash.

Authorities closed the intersection to clean up the crash scene. That intersection has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.