Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

2 vehicle crash on West Third Street, occupants condition unknown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are on the scene of a two car accident on West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard, which resulted in an unknown number of injuries.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that there were injuries but the condition of the occupants is unknown.

The accident involved a small sedan and one of the vehicles running a traffic stop.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS