2 vehicle crash on West Third Street, occupants condition unknown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are on the scene of a two car accident on West Third Street and James H. McGee Boulevard, which resulted in an unknown number of injuries.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that there were injuries but the condition of the occupants is unknown.

The accident involved a small sedan and one of the vehicles running a traffic stop.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.