2 vehicle crash on on I-75 near I-70

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a call for a 2 vehicle crash on I-75 near I-70 early Wednesday morning.

Troopers arrived around 3 a.m. and temporarily closed down I-75 southbound lanes. Those lanes were reopened around 3:30 a.m.

It unknown whether there were injuries at this time. 2 NEWS will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

